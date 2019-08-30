Calls for racial profiling to stop sham marriages ‘very worrying’

Calls for racial profiling to be carried out in a bid to detect sham marriages have been branded “very worrying” by immigration lawyers. MigrationWatch UK wants the Home Office to adopt the practice to prevent bogus weddings taking place to get a visa to live in the UK. The organisation, which campaigns for tougher restrictions on immigration, made the suggestion after claiming there had been a rise in reports of sham marriages over four years. It called for the “use of profiling of certain nationalities in enforcement action”, tougher action against sham marriages such as more prosecutions of perpetrators, and for public bodies to be transparent on the scale of the situation.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Immigration lawyers expressed concern at the idea, saying tougher measures were unnecessary because the Home Office has already adopted a rigorous policy of assessing couples and rooting out fake relationships. Poppy Firmin, a caseworker in immigration and public law at Duncan Lewis Solicitors, told the PA news agency: “The Home Office are doing a very good job already of interfering and delaying with interviews. “They are subjecting genuine couples to really degrading questions. “Any introduction of further measures is very worrying. “It’s disappointing to see (suggestions there should be racial profiling) based on quite spurious research. “It would be worrying if registrars were given free rein to racially profile everyone who comes in.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.