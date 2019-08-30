Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon switches on Blackpool Illuminations

Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon made a short trip from the cobbles to her home town to switch on the Blackpool Illuminations.

Fallon, 23, who plays Bethany Platt in the ITV soap, pulled the switch in front of almost 20,000 people along the seafront on the Tower Festival Headland.

Dozens of her family and friends – including her boyfriend, parents and sisters – were in the audience to watch her take centre stage, said organisers.