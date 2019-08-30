Cricket team batting for new world record for longest ever cricket match

Some cricket matches can sometimes feel never ending, then how about a hundred and forty one hours - and counting.

By the time they’re finished on Saturday afternoon, the village players of Blunham, near Bedford, will have bowled more than 12,000 balls, scoring 7,000 gruelling runs.

Play has continued, night and day, since last Saturday, through a heatwave, a hail storm and even torrential rain - but the balls kept coming.

Connor Heaps, Captain of Blunham Cricket Club told ITV News the reason behind the epic match is "madness, just sheer madness".

"It's a big strain on the body but I think that the hardest thing people have found is mental side of things.

"The lack of sleep."