Electric car rally set for Greenland glacier to raise climate change awareness

An extreme electric car rally will be held in Greenland to highlight “very scary” rates of melting ice in the Arctic nation.

Extreme E, an off-road racing series, will launch in 2021 with electric SUVs going head-to-head in five remote environments, including at the Russell Glacier in west Greenland.

The organisers hope the sport will focus attention on climate threats across the planet.

Data published by the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) suggests temperatures in Greenland in July were “particularly high compared to the 1981-2010 average”.

As well as Greenland, race locations are also being scouted in the Himalayas, an Indian Ocean island, and desert and rainforest habitats.