Fans expected to mark anniversary of Diana’s death

The anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales is expected to be marked by family, friends and fans on Saturday.

Almost 22 years have passed since Diana’s death, which shocked the world, but her appeal remains undiminished.

Fans of the princess, who was killed in a Paris car crash on August 31 1997, are likely to gather at Kensington Palace to mark the anniversary.

The Duke of Cambridge and his brother the Duke of Sussex spoke candidly and often about their mother in the run-up to the 20th anniversary of her death, describing the personal anguish they experienced and the grief they still feel.