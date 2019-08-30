Gatwick Airport ‘huge drugs bust’ turns out to be vegan cake ingredients

A “huge drugs bust” at Gatwick Airport turned out to be vegan cake ingredients after police mistook the mysterious white powder for an illegal substance.

Vegan pizza restaurant Purezza was transporting ingredients in a suitcase when a member of staff was stopped by the police.

The white powder, which was divided into blue bags, was tested before officers accepted it was not illegal.

Officers were offered a free "slab" of cake by the restaurant, which has venues in Brighton and Camden, London in return for "going easy" on them.