- ITV Report
Gatwick Airport ‘huge drugs bust’ turns out to be vegan cake ingredients
A “huge drugs bust” at Gatwick Airport turned out to be vegan cake ingredients after police mistook the mysterious white powder for an illegal substance.
Vegan pizza restaurant Purezza was transporting ingredients in a suitcase when a member of staff was stopped by the police.
The white powder, which was divided into blue bags, was tested before officers accepted it was not illegal.
Officers were offered a free "slab" of cake by the restaurant, which has venues in Brighton and Camden, London in return for "going easy" on them.
British Transport Police said: “‘Officers were called to Gatwick Airport station at 1.34pm on August 28 after a suitcase was found containing 25 bags of powder.
“Following a number of inquiries and tests, it was determined these bags of powder were cake ingredients for a vegan bakery.
“They were soon reunited with the owner, who has promised officers and staff a slice of cake in return.”
Later the restaurant tweeted: “Thanks for going easy on us guys!
“A slab of cake all round is in order when you’re next in Brighton.”