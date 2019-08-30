Great Barrier Reef outlook downgraded to ‘very poor’ owing to warming oceans

The future of the Great Barrier Reef is looking bleak thanks to climate change. Credit: AP

An outlook for the condition of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef has been downgraded from “poor” to “very poor” owing to warming oceans. The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority’s condition report, which is updated every five years, is the latest bad news for the 133,360sq mile colourful coral network off the north-east Australian coast as climate change and bleaching take their toll. The report says the greatest threat to the reef remains climate change, while other threats are associated with coastal development, land-based water run-off and human activity such as illegal fishing. “Significant global action to address climate change is critical to slowing the deterioration of the reef’s ecosystem and heritage values and supporting recovery,” the report said.

“Such actions will complement and greatly increase the effectiveness of local management actions in the Reef and its catchment.” The report is the agency’s third and tracks continuing deterioration since the first in 2009. The deterioration in the reef’s outlook mostly reflects the expanding area of coral killed or damaged by bleaching. The report said the threats – which include the star-of-thorns starfish that prey on coral polyps – are “multiple, cumulative and increasing.” Authority chairman Ian Poiner said: “The accumulation of impacts, through time and over an increasing area, is reducing its ability to recover from disturbances, with implications for reef-dependent communities and industries. “The overall outlook for the Great Barrier Reef is very poor.”

