Liberal Democrats see off SNP challenge to retain Shetland seat in Holyrood by-election

Beatrice Wishart was elected as the new MSP for the area, succeeding Tavish Scott.

The Liberal Democrats have held on to win the Shetland by-election, despite a high-profile SNP campaign to win the Holyrood constituency.

He had held the seat since the Scottish Parliament was created in 1999, but stood down in June to take on a new post with Scottish Rugby.

Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP campaigned hard in a bid to win the seat, with the First Minister visiting the islands on several occasions.

But the Liberal Democrats held on, with Ms Wishart now elected to Holyrood.