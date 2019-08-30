MPs highlight ‘secret scandal’ of radiotherapy access as NHS dispute figures

Politicians have criticised the “secret scandal” of poor radiotherapy provision amid a dispute with the NHS over how many cancer patients may not be getting treatment.

A report from MPs across the political spectrum estimates that 20,000 patients are missing out on treatment each year.

The report said it had observed “consensus” and “widespread acknowledgement” of the estimate, based on analysis from the charity Action Radiotherapy of Government data.

The figure was reached by subtracting the actual external beam radiotherapy use from the optimal use, excluding in private treatment, based on just under 50% of cancer patients needing radiotherapy at some point during their treatment.

But the NHS said the figure was based on outdated data and not reliable, adding that it was “completely wrong” to suggest that patients were missing out on treatment.

And Cancer Research UK (CRUK) and the Royal College of Radiologists (RCR) both said it was difficult to pinpoint the number of people who could be missing out.

The report acknowledged it was very difficult to accurately predict need due to regional variations in provision, but said it was “unacceptable” that the primary commissioning body had no clear estimate.

The report said: “There was consensus among practitioners that much of the shortfall could be attributed to access and travel time, which was found to have a direct and statistically significant impact on access.

“NHS England seemed reluctant to accept what seemed the consensus view of most other respondents and there was concern they were presenting evidence in a misleading way.”