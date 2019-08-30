New survey reveals ‘dangerous’ misunderstanding about cervical cancer

Nearly half of women wrongly believe they are not at risk from the leading cause of cervical cancer if they are in a long-term relationship, a new survey suggests.

The YouGov poll found that whilst almost all cases of cervical cancer are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), 48% think they are not at risk if they have been in a monogamous relationship for some time.

However, as the symptoms can remain dormant for many years and both men and women can get reinfected several times during their life, being in a long-term relationship does not remove the risk.

The survey also found that 17% of people – and more than a quarter of over-55s – believe sexual promiscuity is the main risk factor for cervical cancer, while around 7% think that if their partner receives an HPV diagnosis they have been unfaithful.

Vicki Bokor Ingram, cervical cancer lead at Roche Diagnostics UK & Ireland, a pharmaceutical company which commissioned the survey, described the misunderstandings highlighted by the research as “dangerous”, adding that the “stigma” around HPV needs to be tackled.

Another misunderstanding about cervical cancer highlighted by the survey is that a large proportion (42%) of women believe they do not need to be screened for cervical cancer if they have already been vaccinated.