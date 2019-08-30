Police vow ‘robust’ response after protesters spark riot

Police have promised a ‘thorough and robust” inquiry after protesters against an Irish unity march sparked a riot in Glasgow.

Riot police, mounted officers, a force helicopter and dog units were used to quell “significant disorder”.

Police said the planned march through the city’s Govan area, organised by the James Connolly Republican Flute Band, was met by hundreds of “disruptive” counter demonstrators at around 7pm.

The force said this led to “significant disorder” around Govan Road, which was blocked by officers.