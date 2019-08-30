Santander extends PPI refund deadline after website fails amid surge of claims

Santander has extended its deadline for submitting PPI claims after complaints its website was not working and phone customers were left on hold for hours.

Claims were supposed to be submitted by 11:59pm on 29 August, but customers were advised to apply sooner rather than later ahead of an anticipated surge.

The bank said the amended date is "due to a high volume of customers contacting us about PPI," - but has not confirmed when a new deadline will be.

Customers, angry at the bank for the failure of its services, posted on social media as the deadline loomed.

One user wrote: "Santander website is down for making a PPI claim and I was on hold on there phones for 45 min. Is there anything else i can do?"