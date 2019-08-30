- ITV Report
-
Slay In Your Lane co-authors share their back to school tips we could all learn from
The end of the summer holidays marks the annual wave of students going ‘back to school’ or embarking on higher education.
Beginning a new challenge in an unfamiliar environment can be daunting, whether it’s at school, university, college or work.
So how can students - and, really, people of any age - thrive in a new place?
In the video above Slay In Your Lane co-authors Yomi Adegoke and Elizabeth Uviebinené, whose new book Slay In Your Lane: The Journal offers advice and tools for black women, share their top five tips to find success, make friends and care for yourself in a new environment.