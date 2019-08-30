- ITV Report
UK Weather Forecast: A blustery and wet day in the north, drier and brighter further south
Cloudy skies across much of the north this afternoon with persistent rainfall and strong winds, gales along the coasts. The rain will give rise to flooding at times. Further south it's drier and brighter, and feeling warm in sunny spells. Heavy rain across Northern Ireland and much of Scotland tonight. A risk of a few showers across Wales and northwest England. Elsewhere, dry with clear spells.