- ITV Report
-
UK Weather Forecast: Further rain across Northern Ireland and Scotland tonight, elsewhere dry
Further pulses of heavy rain across Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland tonight. Cloudy and windy for Wales and northwest England, with rain by morning. Elsewhere, dry with clear spells, with some patchy fog developing.
Tomorrow strong winds and rain across Scotland and western parts, will move eastwards through the day and slowly ease, reaching southeast England late in the afternoon. Sunny spells and showers will follow.