University forced to apologise after advertising policing course at students 'with poor exam results'

A university has apologised after suggesting students sign up to a policing course if their exams had "not gone to plan".

The University of Derby said the Facebook advert was designed to "highlight the opportunities available" to their students and did not intend to cause offence.

The sponsored advert, which has since been removed, said: "Exams not gone to plan?"

Viewers when then urged to call a telephone number to "secure your place on one of our policing courses starting this September."

Some Facebook users said they were "disappointed" with the post.