Councils call for new powers to tackle lorry scourge

Councils have called for more powers to tackle lorries causing “havoc and mayhem” in towns and villages in England. The Local Government Association (LGA) highlighted a spate of incidents in recent months involving heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) which have crashed into bridges or blocked streets after driving on routes which are unsuitable for their size or weight. A survey by the organisation indicated that more than half of councils say this is one of the most important traffic issues in their communities. Many incidents involve drivers being directed to unsuitable routes by their sat navs.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Recent examples of the chaos caused by lorries include: – A bridge under Middlesbrough railway station was struck four times in a few weeks earlier this year; – Police in Ilminster, Somerset, issued warnings to HGV drivers after reports of weight limits being exceeded; – Residents in the Kent village of Goudhurst called for action after lorries blocked the same road twice in two days in March; The LGA wants all local authorities to be able to issue fines to lorry drivers who ignore road restrictions. In England, these powers are currently only available to councils in London.

A lorry stuck under a low bridge Credit: PA