Imelda Fossu: How I became £100k in debt at 22

Before influencers ruled the web, a 19-year-old Imelda Fossu launched her fashion search engine as the next big thing.

With names like Kylie Jenner, Idris Elba and Scarlett Johansson in the talks to help her brand out, Imelda thought 'Let Us Find It' was sure to be a success.

"Whilst it was really exhilarating, there was a lot of pressure that came with that." Imelda told ITV News.

After deals fell through and issues with her website, Imelda racked up over £100,000 in debt trying to make her business work.

Not only was Imelda borrowing money from lenders at an alarming rate but family members were helping her to keep her afloat.

Imelda said: "I was just very numb, I don’t think I was fully processing what I was going through.

"It wasn’t until afterwards when we got rid of a lot of the staff - and that was when all of my personal loans and debt had really caught up with me - that I felt really isolated from everybody, I didn’t think people understood what I was going through."

Carrying a company proved too much for the young CEO and she officially closed shop this year.

Still paying back her loans, Imelda shared how she picked herself up and regained the confidence to get back into the world of business.