Javid's 'clash with Johnson' makes the front of many papers

Boris Johnson's apparent clash with Sajid Javid is on several front pages. Credit: PA/Twitter

The Prime Minister continues to dominate headlines following a tumultuous week in the world of politics.

A “row” between Mr Johnson and Chancellor Sajid Javid makes the front of The Times, which reports that Mr Javid was “furious” at a decision by the PM’s most senior aide to sack one of his advisers without his knowledge.

The Guardian leads on the same story, saying that Mr Javid had demanded an explanation for the move amid claims of a “culture of fear” within the Government, while the Financial Times calls the decision “the latest humiliation inflicted” on the Chancellor.

The Daily Express, meanwhile, reports that Boris Johnson accused rebel MPs of playing into the EU’s hands as he warned that Brussels chiefs would be less likely to compromise if they thought there was a chance Brexit could be cancelled.

The Daily Telegraph leads on claims that the EU is preparing to extend Article 50 to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

The Independent says a leaked memo cast doubts over Mr Johnson’s desire for a new deal as it raises the prospect that Parliament could run out of time to ratify a new agreement.

Meanwhile, the i leads on a funding boost for schools.

The Daily Mirror claims same-sex couples will be able to compete on Strictly Come Dancing from next year.