‘Multiple victims’ after shooting incidents in Texas

Police say there are “multiple gunshot victims” in West Texas after reports of two suspects opening fire in the area of Midland and Odessa. Police in Odessa say one or possibly two suspects hijacked a US Postal Service vehicle and were firing at random, hitting multiple people.

“At this time there are multiple gunshot victims,” Odessa police said in a posting on Facebook. The Midland, Texas, Police Department said that another suspect was believed to be driving a gold-coloured vehicle and has a rifle. The University of Texas Permian Basin campus has gone into lockdown.

