- ITV Report
-
Eight detained as rescue operation launched in English Channel amid fresh batch of migrant crossings
Search operations are underway in the English Channel after a fresh wave of migrants crossed the busy shipping strait.
Eight people have been detained after landing on a beach on the Kent coast. Local police said they had been passed to immigration officers.
A boat with 13 people in was sent back to Calais after being halted by French naval forces.
It is believed around 50 people attempted to cross the English Channel on Saturday alone.
Coastguardteams from Folkestone and Deal were assisting with the search after the vessels were spotted on Saturday morning.
More than 220 migrants, including at least 40 children, had been intercepted by UK and French authorities since Thursday of last week.
A Coastguard spokesperson said crews are helping with “rescuing those in trouble and bringing them safely back to shore, where they will be handed over to the relevant partner emergency services or authorities”.
She added: “HM Coastguard has been coordinating a search and rescue response to a number of incidents on the Kent coast, working with Border Force, Kent Police and other partners.”
Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Friday that urgent action is needed to tackle the migrant crisis in the Channel, adding that plans are being drawn up “immediately” to deal with the problem.
Her comments came following a meeting with French interior minister Christophe Castaner in Paris on Thursday, where the pair agreed to step up resources to intercept and stop the wave of crossings in small boats.
The prospect of British financial support for efforts to stem the flow of crossings from France was discussed at the meeting, according to the French AFP news agency, and Mr Castaner said that money from London would “reinforce patrols and improve effectiveness”.
Last week Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned illegal migrants they would be sent back if they risked crossing the Channel.
He said: “If you come illegally, you are an illegal immigrant and I’m afraid the law will treat you as such.”
The Home Office have been approached for comment.