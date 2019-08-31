Eight detained as rescue operation launched in English Channel amid fresh batch of migrant crossings

Search operations are underway in the English Channel after a fresh wave of migrants crossed the busy shipping strait.

Eight people have been detained after landing on a beach on the Kent coast. Local police said they had been passed to immigration officers.

A boat with 13 people in was sent back to Calais after being halted by French naval forces.

It is believed around 50 people attempted to cross the English Channel on Saturday alone.

Coastguardteams from Folkestone and Deal were assisting with the search after the vessels were spotted on Saturday morning.

More than 220 migrants, including at least 40 children, had been intercepted by UK and French authorities since Thursday of last week.