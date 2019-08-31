Texas police report two gunmen at large after shooting at home improvement store

The Home Depot outlet, where the shooting reportedly took place. Credit: Google Street View

Police say there are multiple gunshot victims after a suspect hijacked mail truck in Odessa, Texas. Local officers said two gunmen are at large after a reported shooting at a home improvement store. One person has reportedly been arrested. Eyewitness video captured police responding to the shootings, with sirens blazing as vehicles raced up and down roads in the state.

In a post on its Facebook page, Midland Police Department said: "There are reports of an active shooter at the Home Depot in Odessa. "For the safety of the public and law enforcement please stay away from the area and stay in your homes."

