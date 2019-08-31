Three arrested as 15-year-old fights for life following stab attack

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 15-year-old boy was left fighting for his life in a stabbing.

The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital following the attack in Tottenham, north London, on Friday.

He was found with multiple stab wounds on Willan Road, in the Broadwater Farm estate, at around 11.15am.

Scotland Yard said three males were detained in connection with the incident on Friday evening.

Officers believe the boy was involved in an altercation shortly before he was stabbed, possibly by a suspect riding a bicycle.