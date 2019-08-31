Tributes for F2 driver Anthoine Hubert killed in high-speed crash at Belgian Gran Prix

French driver Anthoine Hubert has died in a Formula Two accident at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The 22-year-old died following an estimated 160 mph (257 kph) collision on his second lap at the high-speed Spa-Francorchamps track.

Hubert raced for the British-owned Arden team.

Motorsport's governing body FIA said Hubert "succumbed to his injuries, and passed away at 18:35" local time.

The racing community quickly expressed its sadness at the accident.

McLaren addressed its "heartfelt condolences to Anthoine's family and loved ones, his colleagues at the Arden team, and the entire F2 community."