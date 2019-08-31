- ITV Report
-
Tributes for F2 driver Anthoine Hubert killed in high-speed crash at Belgian Gran Prix
French driver Anthoine Hubert has died in a Formula Two accident at the Belgian Grand Prix.
The 22-year-old died following an estimated 160 mph (257 kph) collision on his second lap at the high-speed Spa-Francorchamps track.
Hubert raced for the British-owned Arden team.
Motorsport's governing body FIA said Hubert "succumbed to his injuries, and passed away at 18:35" local time.
The racing community quickly expressed its sadness at the accident.
McLaren addressed its "heartfelt condolences to Anthoine's family and loved ones, his colleagues at the Arden team, and the entire F2 community."
Five-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, who earlier had qualified third on the same track, wrote on Instagram: "Anthoine is a hero as far as I'm concered, for taking the risk he did to chase his dreams.
"I'm so sad that this has happened.
"Let's lift him up and remember him. Rest in peace brother."
Hubert won two F2 races this season and was eighth in the championship standings.
Hubert's car sustained a huge impact after being hit by fellow driver Correa's car at the exit of a corner early into the race, which was canceled a few minutes later.
Correa, who races for the Sauber Junior team, was "in a stable condition" and being treated at Liege hospital while 19-year-old rookie Alesi was checked and declared fit at the on-site medical center.
FIA says it is investigating the incident.