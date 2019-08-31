Twitter boss Jack Dorsey’s account hacked sending out a stream of offensive messages

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s official account has been hacked, sending racist and vulgar tweets to his 4.2 million followers.

The person tweeting from Mr Dorsey’s account on Friday sent a flurry of offensive tweets such as “Hitler is innocent” and, using a vulgarity, asked “bald skeleton head”, referring to the Twitter chief, to un-suspend his account.

Others from the @jack account used the N-word and made anti-Semitic comments.

Twitter says it is investigating. A group calling itself the Chuckling Squad said it was behind the hacking.