More than 100 killed in Saudi-led airstrike in Yemen, Red Cross says

A Yemeni man walks amid the rubble of a Houthi detention centre destroyed by Saudi-led air strikes. Credit: AP

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s rebels has attacked a prison in the south-western province of Dhamar with several airstrikes, killing at least 100 people. The attack was the deadliest so far this year by the coalition, which has faced international criticism for airstrikes that have killed civilians and hit non-military targets. Yemeni officials said Sunday’s strikes targeted a college in the city of Dhamar, which the rebels, known as Houthis, were using as a detention centre.

People inspect the rubble at a Houthi detention centre destroyed by Saudi-led air strikes Credit: Hani Mohammed/AP

The coalition denied it had struck a lockup, saying it had targeted a military site. "We were sleeping and around midnight, there were maybe three, or four, or six strikes. They were targeting the jail, I really don’t know the strike numbers," wounded detainee Nazem Saleh said while on a stretcher in a local hospital. He said the ICRC had visited the centre two times before the air strike. Youssef al-Hadhri, a spokesman for the Houthi-run Health Ministry, said at least seven air strikes hit three buildings in the complex overnight.

A rescue worker uncovers the body of a detainee Credit: Hani Mohammed/AP