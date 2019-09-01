Five dead after shooting in Texas

Five people have died and at least 21 have been injured by gunfire in a shooting in West Texas.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said at least three law enforcement officers were among those shot.

He described the suspected gunman as a white male in his 30s.

The suspect was shot and killed at the Cinergy cinema in Odessa, Mr Gerke said.

The shooting set off a chaotic afternoon during which police reported that a suspect had hijacked a US Postal Service vehicle and had begun firing at random in the area of Odessa and Midland, hitting multiple people.