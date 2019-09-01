Lebanese militants fire rockets into Israel

Lebanese militants, Hezbollah, have fired a barrage of anti-tank missiles at an army base, scoring a number of direct hits, according to the Israeli military.

Israel responded with heavy artillery fire toward targets in southern Lebanon.

The sudden burst of violence raised the prospect of a wider round of fighting between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

The bitter enemies, who fought a month-long war in 2006 that ended in a stalemate, have appeared to be on a collision course in recent weeks amid a series of covert and overt Israeli military strikes and Hezbollah vows of revenge.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri held telephone calls with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as well as an adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron, urging Washington and Paris as well as the international community to intervene in the volatile situation.