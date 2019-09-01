Boris Johnson praises Poland’s 'unconquerable resistance' as outbreak of World War II commemorated

Boris Johnson has praised the "dogged and unconquerable resistance" Poland displayed during the Second World War, 80 years after it was invaded by the Nazis. His comments came as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab joined more than 40 world leaders in Warsaw on Sunday for a ceremony marking the outbreak of the conflict. The Polish people "never succumbed to tyranny", Mr Johnson said. "Today Poland lives and thrives in the heart of Europe, just as Churchill foretold," the prime minister said. He added that the UK has stood with Poland "in times of triumph and tragedy".

Others attending the ceremony in Poland include German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US vice-president Mike Pence, who is standing in for Donald Trump after he cancelled his trip due to the progress of Hurricane Dorian towards Florida. As well as Ms Merkel, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier attended the events where he asked Poland's forgiveness for Nazi "tyranny". Mr Steinmeier also apologised for the "horrific war" unleashed by Germany. "This war was a German crime," he said in a speech. As well as world leaders, veterans also attended the event which saw military parades. Russian president Vladimir Putin was snubbed by the organisers of the anniversary event and Polish president Andrzej Duda used his speech to denounce aggression shown towards Georgia and Ukraine and the "imperialist tendencies" being displayed in Europe.

Polish war veterans attend a memorial service to mark 80 years since the outbreak of the Second World War. Credit: AP

Following Hitler’s invasion of Poland on September 1, 1939, British prime minister Neville Chamberlain admitted to the nation in a sombre radio address that his "long struggle to win peace" had failed. Hours later, France issued its own ultimatum to Germany, setting in train the Second World War. It was a conflict that lasted nearly six years and cost around 50 million lives.

Neville Chamberlain said it was a ‘bitter blow’ that efforts to ensure peace had failed

Chamberlain made his famous radio address from the Cabinet room in 10 Downing Street. He said: "This morning the British ambassador in Berlin handed the German Government a final note stating that, unless we heard from them by 11 o’clock that they were prepared at once to withdraw their troops from Poland, a state of war would exist between us. "I have to tell you now that no such undertaking has been received, and that consequently this country is at war with Germany. "You can imagine what a bitter blow it is to me that all my long struggle to win peace has failed. "Yet I cannot believe that there is anything more or anything different that I could have done, and that would have been more successful.” He concluded his broadcast: "Now may God bless you all and may He defend the right. "For it is evil things that we shall be fighting against – brute force, bad faith, injustice, oppression, and persecution. And against them I am certain that the right will prevail." A year earlier, Chamberlain had returned to London from talks in Munich clutching an agreement signed by Hitler that he said meant "peace for our time". But the German leader continued his aggression in Europe, culminating in the invasion of Poland.

The outbreak of war came just a year after Chamberlain returned to Britain from talks with Hitler clutching an agreement he said meant ‘peace for our time’ Credit: PA