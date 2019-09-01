Results: All Elite Wrestling 'All Out' on ITV Box Office

All Elite Wrestling's 'All Out' PPV was live on ITV Box Office last night, August 31st Credit: ITV

All Elite Wrestling's huge PPV show 'All Out' was broadcast live last night (Saturday 31st August) on the ITV Box Office channel. The show took place at a sold-out Sears Centre Arena in Chicago, where fans got to see the crowning of the inaugural AEW World Champion at the main event as well as a phenomenal ladder match for the AAA World Tag Team Championship amongst other amazing matches. Repeats of the show will be running on Sky until 1.30am on Tuesday morning (3rd September) as well as being available on-demand through Fite TV for up to 45 days after the event. For more information, head to www.itvboxoffice.com. With a revolutionary night of wrestling now behind us, take a look at the results and who stood tall as the first-ever AEW World Champion at All Out:

Nyla Rose wins the Casino Battle Royale Credit: ITV Box Office

Nyla Rose wins the Casino Battle Royale (The Buy In): Kicking off the night's proceedings on the free-to-air preview show, "The Buy In", on ITV4, was the Casino Battle Royale. Nyla Rose was the eventual winner of this match and has earned the first shot at the AEW Women's World Championship. Starting the match within the first wave of participants, Rose was able to go the distance and finally send out fan favourite Britt Baker with a little assist from Bea Priestley pulling Baker over the top rope. In this over-the-top-rope battle royal, the "Native Beast" saw off four waves of five competitors that included the legendary Awesome Kong, Tenille Dashwood, and the joker in the pack, Mercedes Martinez.

Private Party defeat Angelico and Jack Evans Credit: ITV Box Office

Private Party defeated Angelico and Jack Evans (The Buy In): A high-flying tag team match with both teams matching each other with their speed and agility. In the end, Isiah Cassidy of Private Party was able to set up his partner Marq Quen with a hurricanrana into a cutter, which they call "Gin and Juice", for the victory. It looked as though good sportsmanship was to be displayed through a handshake until Angelico and Evans attacked the winners from behind and laid them out.

SCU defeated Jurassic Express Credit: ITV Box Office

So Cal Uncensored defeated Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt: A very fun match between two sides with contrasting levels of experience got things underway on the main card. Although there were no stakes in place for this match, both teams were able to showcase what makes them so unique; the speed and creativity of Jurassic Express matched up well against the calculated experience of the members of SCU. The veterans from southern California were able to claim the victory when they landed the so-called Best Meltzer Ever onto their opponent.

PAC defeated Kenny Omega Credit: ITV Box Office

PAC defeated Kenny Omega: Taking place sooner on the card than expected, British wrestler PAC and Kenny Omega went about putting on an early contender for match of the night. PAC was aggressive right from the off, making things difficult for Omega to get into the groove. After much punishment, the one they call the "MOTY Factory" began to match the offence being shown by PAC, only to eventually to succumb to a Brutalizer which left referee Paul Turner no choice but to signal for the bell and award the win to the Newcastle native.

Jimmy Havoc defeated Joey Janela and Darby Allin Credit: ITV Box Office

Jimmy Havoc defeated Joey Janela and Darby Allin: It turned out to be a successful night for the British male contingent of All Elite Wrestling as Jimmy Havoc was victorious over Joey Janela and Darby Allin in what was named the "Cracker Barrel Clash". All three men are known for their participation in hardcore matches with this one being no exception. Havoc did well to come away with the win after initially being duct-taped to a chair and having thumbtacks shut inside his mouth. Yes, you read that correctly.

The Dark Order defeated Best Friends Credit: ITV Box Office

The Dark Order defeated Best Friends: The Creepers that accompany The Dark Order to the ring were at hand to aid them to victory and pick up a first-round bye for the AEW World Tag Team Tournament starting next month. The henchmen assaulted Trent Beretta at ringside before feeding him to The Dark Order for The Fatality. An attack was set to continue after the match but for a returning Orange Cassidy to help even the numbers and set-up a trio of freshly squeezed Best Friends in All Elite Wrestling.

Riho defeated Hikaru Shida Credit: ITV Box Office

Riho defeated Hikaru Shida: It was announced going into this match that the winner would earn a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship where they will go up against Casino Battle Royale winner, Nyla Rose, in October. This was a great display of the joshi wrestling style from Japan that saw Riho come away with the win after dominated by Shida for portions of the match.

Cody Rhodes defeated Shawn Spears: This grudge match was full of interference from the likes of Tully Blanchard in Spears' corner. MJF, who was nominated by Cody to stand at ringside, did his best to help out his best pal but his attempts to even the playing field only caused further distractions for legendary referee Earl Hebner. In the end, it took the appearance of legendary Horseman Arn Anderson with a Spinebuster to Spears to help aid Cody to redemption.

Lucha Bros defeated Young Bucks to retain the AAA World Tag Team Championships: The lengths both sets of brothers were willing to go to in order to win the AAA tag titles made this 'Escalera de la Muerte' match nothing short of spectacular. As the match drawn to a close, Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks received one of the loudest boos of the night when he disrespectfully unmasked Pentagon Jr. This ultimately had no bearing on the outcome of the match as Penta was able to recover and team up with his brother Rey Fenix to climb the ladder and retain their AAA World Tag Team titles. However, the Lucha Bros were attacked after the match by a mysterious masked duo who unveiled themselves to be none other than Santana and Ortiz of LAX!

Chris Jericho is the first-ever AEW World Champion Credit: ITV Box Office