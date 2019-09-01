Tackling climate change and inequality key to Sturgeon’s new policies

Addressing inequality and tackling climate changes are central to Nicola Sturgeon’s new legislative plan covering the next 12 months. The First Minister will set out her programme for government on Tuesday when the Scottish Parliament returns from its summer recess. She said an “ambitious” legislative agenda will show the Scottish Government is “stepping up” while Westminster is “shutting down”. The policy programme will outline 14 new bills the Government plans to introduce at Holyrood in the next year, as well as continuing legislation from last year.

Speaking ahead of her announcement on Tuesday, the SNP leader said: “The Scottish Parliament returns this week in the midst of unprecedented and deeply troubling events at Westminster. “The UK Government’s one-track obsession with Brexit has left them completely incapable of focusing on vital issues such as tackling inequality and climate change. “The Tories have dragged the UK into a democratic and constitutional crisis and, if they do not urgently change course, we face the real prospect of an economic crisis. “This year’s ambitious programme for government will embody what is very much a tale of two governments – while the government in Holyrood is stepping up to tackle the vital issues facing both Scotland and the world, Westminster is quite literally shutting down.”

