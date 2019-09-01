Train to Hong Kong airport suspended after violent protests

Pro-democracy demonstrators gather outside the airport. Credit: AP

The train service to Hong Kong's airport has been suspended as pro-democracy demonstrators gathered there, while protesters outside the British Consulate called on London to grant citizenship to people born in the former colony before its return to China. Protesters also blocked roads around the airport in the thirteenth weekend of pro-democracy rallies. Sunday's actions follow violent clashes between police and demonstrators on Saturday, which saw authorities hit Metro users with batons, and water canons and tear gas used on protesters on the city's streets. For nearly three months, protesters have taken to Hong Kong's streets every weekend in anti-government demonstrations. They began in response to a proposed extradition law and have expanded to include other grievances and demands for more democracy and the resignation of the territory's leader.

ITV News Asia Correspondent Debi Edward is at Hong Kong's airport where she said protesters are causing "major disruption"

On Saturday, protesters threw petrol bombs at government headquarters. Police stormed a subway car and hit passengers with clubs and pepper spray. Two police officers also fired two warning shots into the air "to protect their own safety" after being surrounded on Saturday by protesters near Victoria Park, the government said. It was the second time police fired warning shots following an incident the previous weekend.

On Sunday, several hundred protesters gathered at the airport on Chek Lap Kok island in the early afternoon and set up temporary barricades at a bus terminal. A dozen blue-uniformed police officers in riot helmets formed a line across an entrance corridor to keep them out of the terminal. The operator of the express train to the airport from central Hong Kong said the service was suspended. MTR said trains into the city from the airport are still running. Police issued a statement warning protesters were violating a court injunction against disrupting airport operations. The protesters were mostly peaceful, but a government statement said some threw objects at police and airport employees. A separate statement said iron poles, bricks and rocks were thrown on to the tracks of the airport train, "seriously obstructing" the service.

Protesters walk towards the airport. Credit: AP

Also on Sunday, around 200 protesters outside the British Consulate in the city waved British flags and chanted "Equal rights now!" and "Stand with Hong Kong!" A saxophonist in dark glasses played God Save The Queen. Hong Kong is a former British colony which was handed back to China in 1997. At the time, residents were promised a "high degree of autonomy" and told they would retain many privileges that those on the mainland do not enjoy. Those rallying outside the consulate were calling for British citizenship to be granted to Hong Kong citizens who were born before 1997. Instead they have British National Overseas passports which they can use to travel abroad but not settle in the United Kingdom.

Demonstrators outside the British consulate called on the UK to 'stand with Hong Kong'. Credit: AP

What is happening in Hong Kong?

Many of the protesters believe the freedoms that they enjoy are being eroded by Beijing. Despite being denied petition to go ahead, Saturday's march marked the fifth anniversary of a decision by China against fully democratic elections in Hong Kong, but protesters took to the streets anyway. The ongoing protests are over a proposed extradition bill which would have allowed people charged with crimes to be extradited to the mainland to undergo trial. Currently there is no extradition treaty between Hong Kong and China, with the two having separate judicial systems. Critics feared that extradition to the mainland would have resulted in unfair trials and was an erosion of the "one country, two systems" framework. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam suspended work on the law and said the bill was "dead", but protesters want it withdrawn completely. Demonstrations have since morphed to include calls for Ms Lam's resignation, democratic elections, and investigations into allegations of police brutality against protesters.