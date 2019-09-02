115,000 missed out on early cancer diagnosis amid NHS staff shortages – charity

More than 100,000 cancer sufferers missed out on early diagnosis in one year, largely due to staffing pressures, a charity has said. Around 115,000 patients in England were diagnosed with stage three or four cancer in 2017, according to Cancer Research UK. The figure, from Public Health England, could be larger as for 19% of patients there is no record of what stage their cancer was diagnosed. The charity said staff shortages are a large contributor to delays and Government inaction is “crippling” the NHS.

Emma Greenwood, Cancer Research UK’s director of policy, said there is no plan to increase the number of NHS staff as demand rises. She said: “It’s unacceptable that so many people are diagnosed late. “Although survival has improved, it’s not happening fast enough. More referrals to hospital means we urgently need more staff. “The Government’s inaction on staff shortages is crippling the NHS, failing cancer patients and the doctors and nurses who are working tirelessly to diagnose and treat them.” Last year the Government pledged to have three in four cancer patients diagnosed at an early stage by 2028. But the charity said there was a “desperate shortage” of staff trained to carry out tests that diagnose cancer.

