Civic society groups unite to oppose no-deal Brexit

Launching the initiative on Monday, the participants are urging other civic society bodies to sign up to a common statement opposing a disorderly exit from the EU.

Trade unions, NGOs and charities are among those signing up to the No to No Deal campaign.

They have also encouraged them to collate and highlight evidence on the potential impact of a no-deal on their sectors.

Northern Ireland Council for Voluntary Action (NICVA), the umbrella group for the community and voluntary sector, is one of those organisations supporting the campaign.

Chief executive Seamus McAleavey said: “NICVA, along with civic organisations, have consistently called for a no-deal Brexit to be taken off the table.

“It is well evidenced that crashing out of the European Union without a deal is the worst possible option, the implications of which will be felt heaviest by people here in Northern Ireland. It can and must be avoided.”

Kevin Hanratty, director of the Human Rights Consortium, another signatory, said: “This campaign is about bringing together the many voices of civic society and the public, who have clearly and consistently articulated the many reasons why a no-deal Brexit would be a disaster for Northern Ireland.

“For us, there is a clear risk to hard-won rights protections but for others it may be something different.

“The unifying element is that all of those voices are saying No To No Deal.”