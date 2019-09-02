What action is Barbara Windsor's public letter demanding for dementia?

Barbara Windsor will hand a letter into Number 10, calling for more to be done on dementia care. Credit: PA

Former EastEnders actress Barbara Windsor will make a rare public appearance when she delivers a letter to Downing Street on Monday, calling for more to be done for dementia suffers. Ms Windsor, 82, has avoided the public limelight since she was diagnosed with the Alzheimer’s disease in 2014. So what exactly is the disease which affects nearly one million Britons and what is the public petition she is handing over at Number 10 calling for?

What is dementia?

Dementia is a catch term for a range of different progressive conditions which affects the brain, according to Dementiauk.org. There are more than 200 different types of the disease. The five most common are Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, dementia with Lewy bodies, frontotemporal dementia and mixed dementia. The disease impacts the brain's functions by interrupting the way nerve cells interact and send signals to each other. Dementia damages the nerve cells in the brain so the messages can't be sent properly. This causes different symptoms for different people. Those aged over 65 are more at risk of developing dementia.

What are the symptoms of dementia?

Some of the most common symptoms include:

Memory loss or problems - people may struggle to remember people, names, places or become more forgetful

Cognitive function - people may have difficulty getting places and concentration may be effected

Speech and hearing - Reading and writing may also become more challenging, which could impact on a person's mood

What is Alzheimer's disease?

Alzheimer's is the most common type of dementia in the UK. Credit: PA

Alzheimer's, the most common type of dementia in the UK, is caused by changes to the structure of the brain. This comes from a build-up of proteins, which damages the way messages can be transmitted. The disease can develop over time and worsen, affecting a person's memory, communication, word finding skills and other cognitive functions. Medication is available which may help the sufferer, but there is currently no cure for the disease.

How does dementia affect people in the UK?

Alzheimer's Society claims the disease is "the biggest health and care challenge facing us today" but that the care systems in place is "completely unprepared to support the growing numbers of people receiving a dementia diagnosis". They claim it costs £100,000 to care for a person with dementia, which is 15 per cent more expensive than standard social care. The group says dementia costs the UK economy more than £26 billion a year. This is the equivalent of more than £30,000 per person with dementia. In the UK, there are more than 850,000 people living with the disease, but that number is likely to rise to more than a million by 2021. By 2051, this figure could rise to two million people.

What action does the Alzheimer's Society want?

Alzheimer's Society is calling for a long-term funding solution to dementia care, as well as an immediate £2.4billion NHS Dementia Fund. The group is calling for the government to plug the gap in funding if the money cannot be generated from the NHS. Alzheimer's Society said dementia care is costing hospitals and other NHS resources £570m each year. More than 50,000 people have signed the letter to Boris Johnson, which will be delivered by Barbara Windsor on September 2.

What is the government doing for dementia sufferers?

The Conservative-Lib Dem coalition launched a published a paper in 2015, stating that it hoped the UK would become world-leaders in dementia care and research by 2020. Former prime minister David Cameron wrote at the time: "By 2020 I want England to be the best country in the world for dementia care and support and for people with dementia, their carers and families to live; and the best place in the world to undertake research into dementia and other neurodegenerative diseases." It goes on to add different approaches to help Britain become better at dealing with dementia care. Cameron added: "As we look to the future, it is clear that we all have a part to play. This is not just about funding from Government, or research by scientists, but understanding and compassion from all of us. Together, we can transform dementia care, support and research."

What is the government response?