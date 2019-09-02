Downing Street dog: Boris Johnson's new rescue pup arrives at Number 10

The 15-week-old Jack Russell-cross has been adopted by the prime minister and his girlfriend. Credit: PA

Downing Street resident Larry the Cat may be in for a surprise when he meets the prime minister's new pet dog, which has arrived at Number 10. The Jack Russell - which has yet to be named - was carried to meet its new owners Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds on Monday. The rescue dog came from the Friends of Animals Wales charity, which said the "gorgeous pup will be living his best life with Carrie and the Prime Minister at their Downing Street home". The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "They are a fantastic charity run by volunteers who work around the clock to make a difference to animals. "The Prime Minister has always been a passionate supporter of animal welfare and has always believed that animals should always get the right start in life.

"That's why the Government has taken such significant action in this area, and that obviously includes introducing Lucy's Law." Lucy's Law was aimed at cracking down on puppy farms and the new Downing Street dog started life in one such establishment. In a statement, Friends of Animals Wales said: "We knew that Carrie Symonds has always been a huge animal welfare advocate and we are absolutely overjoyed that this gorgeous pup will be living his best life with Carrie and the Prime Minister at their Downing Street home.

The 'gorgeous pup' will be living with Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson at their Downing Street home. Credit: PA

"To think our little 'wonky' pup started his life in a Welsh puppy farm and was destined for an uncertain existence at the hands of a puppy dealer, but is now going to be with people who absolutely adore him is a dream come true. "This little man will want for nothing in his life, what could be better than that? "And how fantastic to be raising the profile of rescue dogs everywhere in the process." The PM's spokesman could not confirm whether the puppy - who is a few months old - had been toilet trained.

Larry the Cat has remained a key member of Downing Street since he was rescued from an animal shelter in 2011. Credit: PA