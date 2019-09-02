- ITV Report
Dozens missing and deaths reported after fire on scuba dive boat off California coast
Deaths have been reported and rescuers are searching for 34 people after a diving boat caught fire off the coast of southern California.
At least five of those aboard the vessel have been rescued.
Captain Brian McGrath of the Ventura County Fire Department confirmed some deaths to The Daily Beast but said he could not give an exact number.
Five crewmembers sleeping on the top deck of the 75-foot commercial scuba diving vessel were rescued, according to Lieutenant Commander Matthew Kroll of the US Coast Guard.
But he said 34 passengers who were sleeping below deck have not been accounted for.
One of the crew suffered minor injuries.
The US Coast Guard has sent helicopters, small boats and a patrol cutter out for a search-and-rescue operation off Santa Cruz Island, about 90 miles from Los Angeles.
The Ventura County Fire Department said on Twitter that it responded to the fire at around 3.30am.
A photo tweeted by the department showed a boat engulfed in flames.
It was not clear how many people were on the boat, but the Coast Guard earlier said that more than 30 people were "in distress".
It is not known what caused the fire.