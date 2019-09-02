Dozens missing and deaths reported after fire on scuba dive boat off California coast

Deaths have been reported and rescuers are searching for 34 people after a diving boat caught fire off the coast of southern California.

At least five of those aboard the vessel have been rescued.

Captain Brian McGrath of the Ventura County Fire Department confirmed some deaths to The Daily Beast but said he could not give an exact number.

Five crewmembers sleeping on the top deck of the 75-foot commercial scuba diving vessel were rescued, according to Lieutenant Commander Matthew Kroll of the US Coast Guard.

But he said 34 passengers who were sleeping below deck have not been accounted for.

One of the crew suffered minor injuries.