Evacuations ordered for parts of South Carolina as Dorian closes in

Gov Henry McMaster’s order goes into effect from noon on Monday, when state troopers will begin reversing lanes so that people can all head inland on major coastal highways.

South Carolina’s governor has ordered a mandatory evacuation of the state’s entire coast as Hurricane Dorian threatens.

The order covers nearly one million people, many of whom are evacuating for the fourth time in four years.

Gov McMaster says he knows some people will not be happy having to leave their home.

But he says “we believe we can keep everyone alive”.