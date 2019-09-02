‘Fewer than half of middle-aged drinkers cutting back alcohol intake’

Fewer than half of middle-aged drinkers have tried to cut back on their alcohol intake, according to new research.

The YouGov poll found that despite the vast majority of 40 to 64-year-olds thinking that drinking less is a good way to improve your health, just 49% have attempted to do so.

The survey also found that the most popular strategy that middle-aged drinkers would consider using to cut their intake, but have not tried before, is portion control, with 30% of those surveyed saying they would be willing to consume smaller drinks.

The survey, which questioned more than 3,000 people and was commissioned by alcohol education charity Drinkaware, found that 29% of 40 to 64-year-olds would be willing to drink a lower strength alcoholic drink.

More than a quarter (27%) would be willing to record how much they are drinking and about one in five (19%) said they would be willing to drink non-alcoholic substitutes.

An overwhelming 86% said they are open to the idea of taking drink-free days and 20% said they would be willing to avoid always having alcohol in their home.