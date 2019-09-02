‘More than half of pupils experience bullying at school’

Bullying has a “shocking” impact on young people’s mental health – and it happens to more than half of pupils during their time at school, new research suggests.

Of the 57% of young people who say they have been bullied at school, 78% have been left feeling anxious as a result of the experience and more than half (56%) have not been able to sleep at night.

The figures were released ahead of the start of the new school year by anti-bullying charity The Diana Award, which is supported by the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex and was set up in memory of their mother.

The survey, which polled more than 1,000 11 to 16-year-olds, also suggests that 40% of young people are worried about going back to school because of bullying, while only 23% think their school is good at tackling the issue.