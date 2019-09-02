National Trust membership tops 5.5m in year of record conservation spending

National Trust membership has climbed above 5.5 million in a record-breaking year for conservation spending, the charity has announced.

The organisation spent more than £148 million on conservation and restoration projects in 2018/19, according to their annual report released on Monday.

Membership also increased by more than 300,000 to 5,600,000 in 2018/19.

Among other projects, money was spent on the restoration of England’s highest war memorial on Scafell Pike and the reintroduction of water voles on Exmoor, in the 12 months to February 2019.

The charity spent £10 million more than the previous year, with £104.5 million put towards buildings and collections, £35.7 million spent on coast and countryside, and £8.2 million on gardens.