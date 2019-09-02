Pharmacies to offer free heart check ups in bid to prevent tens of thousands of strokes and heart attacks

Pharmacies are to offer free heart checks in a bid to prevent tens of thousands of strokes and heart attacks.

From next month, selected chemists in England, will begin rolling out the "rapid detection service", which will include cholesterol and blood pressure checks, along with testing to search for irregular heartbeats.

If successful, the NHS programme will be broadened to every pharmacy in England by 2022.

England's most senior doctor said the plan is "a game changer", before adding that it will help pharmacies prevent up to 150,000 heart attacks and strokes within a decade.