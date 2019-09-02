No-deal Brexit and winter health care pressures could devastate NHS, warns union

A no-deal Brexit will have a devastating impact on the NHS as services prepare for the onslaught of winter pressures, a leading doctors’ union has warned. In a briefing paper published on Monday, the British Medical Association (BMA) highlights how a break from the European Union without an agreement on October 31 could ravage the NHS. Entitled A health service on the brink: dangers of a “no deal” Brexit, it states the “NHS is already routinely overwhelmed by seasonal pressures” and how “the addition of another, complicating factor is certain to dramatically exacerbate that problem”. Dr Chaand Nagpaul, BMA council chairman, said: “Cancelled operations, missed cancer treatment targets and patients in corridors waiting for hours on end to be seen; recent winters have seen unprecedented scenes unfold in our hospitals, GP surgeries and across the NHS, with patients suffering and staff under increasing pressure as resources and capacity struggle to keep up with rocketing demand.

“Add to that chaos a no-deal Brexit, and the disintegration of the health service becomes an ever more real prospect.” The briefing paper also sets out a number of questions the BMA thinks the Government should urgently answer. These include whether the Government can guarantee patient safety will not be compromised as a result of no-deal, and if Britain does leave the bloc without an agreement what advice will be given to doctors if there is a medicine shortage. It comes after health union leaders, including the BMA, joined forces last month to issue a strong warning that a no-deal Brexit could “devastate” the NHS. In a joint statement – signed by 11 organisations including the Royal College of Nursing, Royal College of Midwives, Unison, GMB, Unite and the TUC – they called on the Government to take no-deal off the table. The officials warned that no-deal could lead to shortages of vital medicines. Dr Nagpaul added: “The BMA has been clear of the danger that Brexit poses to the NHS, its staff and patients – a no-deal will severely damage our health service and the nation’s health.

