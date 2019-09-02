One million teenage boys to miss out on ‘life-saving’ vaccine, charity warns

More than a million teenage boys will miss out on potentially life-saving vaccinations, a charity has warned.

The Teenage Cancer Trust is calling for all teenage boys and young men to be offered the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination on the NHS, to prevent them being at risk of HPV-related cancers in adulthood.

It said extending the HPV vaccination programme to all 13 to 24-year-old boys and men will make it fairer for a “missing generation” who cannot currently get vaccinated for free on the NHS

The HPV vaccine is being given to 11 to 13-year-old boys across the UK for the first time in this school year, alongside girls the same age, the charity said.

But this leaves more than a million teenage boys in the school years above them unable to get the vaccine on the NHS and they would have to pay about £150 per dose for it, it added.

The charity said that when the HPV vaccination programme for girls was rolled out by the NHS, girls in older school years could have it for free through a catch-up programme, but this was not being extended to a generation of boys.

Its chief executive Kate Collins said: “The vaccine should be made available for free on the NHS to all men and boys up to the age of 25 who want it, as it is for women and girls.

“While it’s great some boys from this year onwards will have the same protection against HPV-related cancers that teenage girls and women have had for a decade, a generation of teenage boys and young men are being denied that chance.