Details of 'last chance' Bill to block no-deal Brexit revealed

Details of a Bill which aims to prevent the UK from leaving the EU without an agreement have been revealed.

The European Union (Withdrawal) (no 6) Bill will be presented to Parliament by Labour former minister Hilary Benn.

Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer said the Bill could be Parliament's "last chance" to stop a "reckless and damaging" no-deal Brexit.

The Bill requires the Government to either reach a deal with the EU, or gain Parliament's approval for a no-deal exit by October 19.

If the Government has not met one of these conditions by the deadline, it will be require to write to the European Union seeking an extension, until January 31, 2020.

It is thought that the purpose of the extension would be to provide the Government with sufficient time to carry out a "genuine and sincere negotiation", and to provide time to ratify any deal that is secured.

It will also give time to allow Parliament to seek to build a consensus on the way forward.