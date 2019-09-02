Twin panda cubs born for the first time in Germany

Twin panda cubs have been born at Berlin zoo, the first ever in Germany.

Meng Meng the panda gave birth to a set of twins on August 31.

The first panda cub arrived at 6.54pm on Saturday, with its sibling arriving shortly after.

“Meng Meng and her two cubs coped well with the birth and are all in good health,” said veterinarian and Tierpark Director Dr Andreas Knieriem.

“Even though these are the first offspring born to our young female panda, she is already doing a wonderful job as a mum.”

The cubs weigh 186g and 136g respectively, and the sexes have not been determined yet.