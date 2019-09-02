Tory rebels defiant in face of Boris Johnson's deselection threat

Boris Johnson has threatened rebel Tory MPs with deselection. Credit: PA

Rebel Tory MPs have remained defiant on Brexit, despite being threatened with deselection if they vote to block no deal. Boris Johnson put rebels within his party on notice that they face losing the whip and being barred from standing for the Tories if they vote against the government this week. But several MPs, including David Gauke, the leader of the so-called Gaukeward squad, have spoken out against the "unusual" and "particularly confrontational" approach. After the threat of deselection Mr Gauke, the former justice secretary, wrote a blog in which he said "Parliament will have to step in" to stop no deal - a contradiction to the government's stance. He said: "Unless Parliament intervenes this week, we will leave without a deal. Some may welcome that. But for those of us who believe that this would be a tragic mistake, Parliament will have to step in." And former prime minister Tony Blair said he would vote for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn if it would stop a no-deal Brexit, but admitted he felt a "dilemma". He said: "I personally believe so strongly on Brexit I would do anything to stop it," adding: "On the other hand it's no great secret that people like me have real issues with the programme (for government)."

And Mr Gauke told BBC Radio 4's Today programme he has not been subject to the usual "cajoling" from Cabinet allies to urge him to support the Government's line. "I don't think there seems to be a huge effort to persuade people to support the Government this week. I think they seem to be quite prepared for there to be a rebellion, then to purge those who support the rebellion from the party," he said. A senior source from the Tory whips office said any MP who defies the party “will have the whip withdrawn and will not stand as (a) Conservative candidate in an election”. Explaining the decision was former chief whip Gavin Williamson, who told ITV News: "It is about making sure that the prime minister is in the best possible position to go to Europe and get the best deal from Europe.

"Everyone of those members of the conservative party needs to be rallying behind the prime minister, it's what's expected." But former chancellor Philip Hammond called the move "staggeringly hypocritical" and pointed out how "eight members of the current Cabinet have defied the party whip this year". Tory MP Alistair Burt said threats to deselect him from the party will not work. He told ITV News Political Correspondent Daniel Hewitt: "The Conservative Party has helped make my life. I’d find it very difficult to stand against the Party, then again I never thought the Party would stand against me." Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg defended the tough line being taken by No 10 against potential rebels. "I think that it is important for the Government to establish the House of Commons and that this is essentially a confidence matter," he told LBC Radio. "Is there really a Conservative in this country who thinks that Jeremy Corbyn should control our legislative agenda?" Tory MP Antoinette Sandbach said she was willing to put her job on the line to vote against the Government and accused Mr Johnson of hypocrisy for twice rebelling by voting against Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement.

"I find it staggeringly hypocritical that he's threatening to take the whip away," Ms Sandbach told Sky News. "If that had happened to him when he voted against Theresa May's deal, he wouldn't have had the opportunity to stand to be Prime Minister of this country." Meanwhile, Michael Gove’s previously pledged opposition to a no-deal Brexit has been imaginatively drawn to the public's attention with a beach creation that can apparently be seen from Space. Anti-Brexit campaigner Led By Donkeys carved out an image of the leading Brexiteer in the sands of Redcar, Yorkshire alongside his quote: "We didn’t vote to leave without a deal." MPs are being warned to back the Government when Remainers and those who want to leave the European Union with a deal attempt to seize control of the parliamentary agenda on Tuesday. They will try to pass legislation to prevent leaving the European Union without an agreement in place. But Conservative MPs are being told by whips they will be barred from running for the party in an election if they do not back the Government, as part of Mr Johnson's "do or die" approach to delivering Brexit by the October 31 deadline. With the Tories having a majority of just one with the DUP's support, removing the whip from rebels would further weaken his hold on Parliament and increase the chances of an election.

Michael Gove's Brexit quote in the sands can be seen from Space. Credit: EBU

A meeting between the PM and rebels, including Mr Gauke, had been scheduled for Monday but was abruptly cancelled by Downing Street. Meanwhile, Mr Corbyn was to hold a special meeting of the shadow cabinet in Salford to finalise tactics for opposing a no-deal Brexit. The Labour leader said: "We are working with other parties to do everything necessary to pull our country back from the brink." Mr Corbyn said the government was "threatening to just ignore legislation it doesn't like", in reference to plans by opposition parties to block no-deal. "That is how the elite operate," said the Islington North MP. "The rules they set for everyone else only apply to them when it suits them. Labour will never try to silence Parliament." And former prime minister Tony Blair used a speech in London to urge Labour not to support any push by Downing Street for an early general election, but demand a Brexit referendum instead.