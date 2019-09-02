Two men seriously injured in double stabbing at London Underground station

Two men are in hospital after a double stabbing at a Tube station in south London.

Officers were called to Elephant and Castle station just before 11.30pm on Sunday after two men were found seriously injured in a street nearby.

The two men have been admitted to hospital with stab wounds, with a 24-year-old man in a critical condition and a 25-year-old man in a serious condition, the British Transport Police said.

Two men have been arrested in relation to the incident.