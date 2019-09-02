- ITV Report
UK National Weather: Rain in the north, mostly dry in the south
A mixed day across the UK with outbreaks of rain in Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England. Elsewhere the odd shower possible but many places will stay dry, best of the sunshine in south-east England and East Anglia.
The southern half of the UK will stay dry tonight with patchy cloud and clear spells. Further rain is likely in Northern Ireland, western Scotland and northwest England.
