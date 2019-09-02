UK Weather Forecast: Turning cooler over the next few days

TONIGHT:

The southern half of the UK will stay dry but cloudier and milder than last night. Further rain is likely in Northern Ireland, western Scotland and northwest England. Breezy in the north at first but the wind will ease later.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy and breezy with occasional rain in the north and west, this locally heavy by the afternoon. Rather cloudy elsewhere, but with some warm sunny intervals, especially in the southeast.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: